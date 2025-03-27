Kīhei Charter announces 8th Annual Hawaiian Lūʻau to benefit athletics program

Kīhei Charter’s high school surf team celebrates after earning the highest place at a competition in the boys’ division in school history. (Photo Courtesy: KCS)

The Kīhei Charter School has announced its 8th Annual Hawaiian Lūʻau benefit fundraiser for the school’s athletic programs on Saturday, April 5, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the charter school campus located at 650 Līpoa Parkway, above the Piʻilani Highway, in Kīhei.

Tickets are $50 when purchased in advance at Kiheicharter.org, $60 at the door and $25 for keiki, ages 17 and under. Headliners include entertainer Kathy Collins as emcee, singer/songwriter Anthony Pfluke and hula performances by the Hālau Hula Alapa’i/Mahi Ulu ‘Olele and the Kīhei Charter Hawaiian Hālau.

The fundraiser supports Kīhei Charter’s athletics program under the direction of High School Director Ellen Federoff, Athletic Coordinator Rebecca Venticinque and K-8 Sports Coordinator Ryan Tregilgas.

Kīhei Charter offers 11 Maui Interscholastic League (MIL) sports, including boys and girls cross country and girls volleyball in the fall; boys soccer, boys basketball, co-ed paddling and swim and dive in the winter; and co-ed esports, track and field, tennis, surfing and golf in the spring.

Students can also participate in athletic teams within their home school district, including 11-man football, 8-man football, girls flag football, girls water polo, boys volleyball, girls and boys wrestling, baseball and girls soccer.

Currently, 26% of Kīhei Charter students participate in MIL athletics in the fall, 46% in the winter and 41% in the spring.