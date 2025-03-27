Public invited to Central Maui Community Plan open house, April 4 in Wailuku

Wailuku Garage. File PC: County of Maui (11.17.23)

The County of Maui Department of Planning is inviting community members to attend the first open house for the Central Maui Community Plan process. The event will take place on Friday, April 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Wailuku parking garage during the Wailuku First Friday celebration.

This is an opportunity for residents to learn more about the community planning process, engage in discussions about issues affecting Central Maui, review key information and meet the project team.

“The Central Maui Community Plan will establish a vision to guide the next 20 years of change in the region,” said County Planning Director Kate Blystone. “It is essential that residents share their manaʻo with the project team so, together, we can create a plan that meets the community’s needs.”

Once completed, the Central Maui Community Plan will replace the existing Wailuku-Kahului Community Plan, which was adopted in 2002.

The update process will include a series of community meetings and workshops, followed by the formation of a Community Plan Advisory Committee. This committee will review a draft of the updated plan and provide recommendations. The Maui Planning Commission will then review the draft, and finally, the Maui County Council will consider the plan for adoption by ordinance.

For more information about the Planning Department, visit www.mauicounty.gov/planning.