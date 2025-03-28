Department of ʻŌiwi Resources invites community-based nonprofits to apply for grants

File PC: courtesy Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art

In its inaugural year, the County of Maui Department of ʻŌiwi Resources invites community-based nonprofits to apply for grant funding that supports the department’s mission and vision. The grant period will run from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

A free informational webinar will be held on Wednesday, April 2, at 4 p.m. to guide applicants through the grant process and address any questions. To register, please visit the department’s grants webpage: https://www.mauicounty.gov/2832/Oiwi-Resources-Grants.

Applications will be accepted from April 1, 2025, to April 25, 2025. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered.

Nonprofit organizations based in Maui County and serving its residents are eligible to apply, provided they are exempt from federal income tax under IRS regulations and align with the department’s goals. Key eligibility requirements are available on the Department of ʻŌiwi Resources webpage: https://www.mauicounty.gov/2832/Oiwi-Resources-Grants.

Grant funding categories are:

Kīpuka Division – ʻŌiwi Strongholds: To safeguard and steward lands of concentrated natural and cultural importance to ensure enduring access to healthy natural resources and spaces where our community may thrive.

Kumuwaiola Division – ʻŌiwi Resources: To champion and preserve the life-giving, life-sustaining elements of the natural world by defending and amplifying the conditions to ecocultural landscapes and vital native cultural resources.

Pai Ka Leo Division – ʻŌiwi Voices: To revive and reinvigorate the use of Hawaiian language in government and in our larger community in sincerity and fidelity to both official languages of Hawaiʻi – English and ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.

To apply, use the grant application forms available on the Department of ʻŌiwi Resources webpage:https://www.mauicounty.gov/2832/Oiwi-Resources-Grants. You may also request the forms by calling 808-270-1719 or emailing oiwigrants@co.maui.hi.us.

Applications submitted by email (oiwigrants@co.maui.hi.us) or hand delivered to the office (Department of ʻŌiwi Resources, 2145 Kaohu St., Suite 203, Wailuku) must be received by 4:30 p.m. on April 25, 2025. Mailed applications (County of Maui – Department of ʻŌiwi Resources, c/o Grants Coordinator, 2145 Kaohu St., Suite 203, Wailuku, HI 96793) must be postmarked by April 25, 2025. Email oiwigrants@co.maui.hi.us to confirm that an application has been mailed.

For more information on the grant process, call 808-270-1719 or email oiwigrants@co.maui.hi.us.