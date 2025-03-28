MPD: Alcohol is suspected as a factor in deadly Pāʻia crash that claimed the life of a Makawao man

Maui police say alcohol is suspected as a factor in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Makawao man in Pāʻia on Thursday night.

The crash was reported at 10:18 p.m. March 27, 2025, on Hāna Highway, 0.2 miles east of Maliko Bay Road in Pāʻia.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a gray 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling Haʻikū-bound on Hāna Highway when it failed to negotiate a turn at Maliko Gulch, crossing the double solid yellow lane lines. The Tiguan collided into a sliver 2002 Toyota Tacoma, which was traveling within the Pāʻia-bound lane of travel, causing the Tacoma to become airborne, resulting in the Tacoma colliding into a guardrail before coming to a rest on its roof, according to police.

As a result of this collision, the operator of the Tacoma, a 34-year-old Makawao man, was partially ejected and sustained fatal injuries. Police say the man died at the scene. His identity is being withheld for 24 hours to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

According to the police investigation, the operator of the Tacoma was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. The Tiguan operator, a 47-year-old Haʻikū man, and his 40-year-old Haʻikū woman passenger were both wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision.

Police say the involvement of speed and drugs is pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

This was Maui County’s sixth traffic fatality of 2025, compared to two at the same time last year.