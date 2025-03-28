Washington clinches first win of season at Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational in Kāʻanapali

Royal Kāʻanapali Course. PC: Kāʻanapali Golf Courses

The Washington Huskies showed great resilience during their final round to win the 2025 Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Kāʻanapali at 19-under. Their 11-stroke victory came against two-time Dr. Donnis’ team champions, Sacramento State (2022, ’23), who finished in second at 8-under. Oregon State (-7), Denver (-2) and BYU (E) rounded out the top five.

Washington celebrates their 2025 Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational win on Royal Kāʻanapali. PC: Courtesy

“We didn’t begin this tournament great. I attributed it to the nerves of starting three freshman and Royal Kā‘anapali’s challenging layout,” described Washington women’s head coach, Mary Lou Mulflur, who will retire at season’s end after leading the Huskies for 42 seasons. “However, we stayed present, focused and showed terrific grit. I can’t think of a better place to celebrate a win!”

Washington’s victory is the Huskies’ first team title of the 2024-25 season.

Sacramento State continues to flirt with the winner’s circle. The Hornets have come up just short in their last three events, finishing in second, fourth and second, respectively.

In an exciting individual competition that came down to the final hole, Washington’s Vivian Lu birdied the treacherous 18th hole – which World Golf Hall of Fame member Arnold Palmer called, “One of the best and most challenging finishing holes I’ve ever played,” – to tie Gonzaga’s Grace Lee at 11-under. Lu and Lee were named individual co-champions.

Washington’s Vivian Lu (left) and Gonzaga’s Grace Lee celebrate their 2025 Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational individual co-championship. PC: Courtesy

“Viv is very deserving of her co-title after putting in the work necessary to nurture success,” continued Mulflur. “She has always harnessed great potential. Her commitment to continuous improvement has paid off. I am proud of her.”

The New Zealand native and top-ranked player at Kāʻanapali (No. 29) had an eventful final day, featuring six birdies and four bogies to clinch her first collegiate win. In five events across the 2024-25 season, the Husky sophomore and 2024 Annika Award Final Fall Watch List finished no worse than 11th, including three top-fives.

After five top-five finishes last season, including a win at the 2023 Coeur d’Alene Collegiate, Gonzaga’s Grace Lee broke through to earn her second collegiate win on Maui. The former WCC Freshman of the Year was consistent during her final round, carding 16 pars and two birdies.

Gonzaga’s Grace Lee bombs her tee shot on the par 4 3rd hole on Royal Kā‘anapali.

“As the greens sped up, I just continued to play within myself,” said Lee, a junior from Bellevue, Wash. “This was a really special week with my team that I will cherish for a long time.”

Denver’s Emma Bryant and Oregon State’s Kyra Ly began the day in four-way tie for second (-5). They both finished in a two-way tie for third (-7). Bryant was named a 2024 All-Summit League First Team selection. Ly was a three-time Oregon Junior Golf Player of the Year.

BYU freshman María José Barragán, the 2025 Women’s Mexico Amateur runner-up, finished in solo fifth (-5).

Oregon State sophomore and O‘ahu native Raya Nakao earned a three-way tie for sixth with Cal Poly’s Jensen Jalufka and Sacramento State’s Sneha Sharan (-4). Nakao previously won the 2022 HHSAA State Championship at Kāʻanapali.

Two hole-in-ones were recorded on Wednesday. Montana State’s Becca Tschetter and Washington’s Kennedy Knox both aced the 17th hole.

San Diego State’s Maya Benita (left) high fives Montana State’s Becca Tschetter following Tschetter’s hole-in-one on Royal Kā‘anapali’s 17th hole. PC: Courtesy

“On my very last hole (started on hole 18), I hit a 50-degree wedge that was tracking well, but couldn’t believe my eyes when it disappeared in the cup!” reminisced Knox. “My first ever hole-in-one, in Hawaiʻi of all places, was really memorable.”

The host Rainbow Wahine were led by junior Emiko Sverduk (T40; +2), the team scoring leader in five tournaments last year.

Next on Hawaiʻi’s schedule, they travel to Fresno, Calif. to play in the Fresno State Classic.

Hawaiʻi team. PC: Kāʻanapali Golf Courses

All team and individual scores can be found here: SCOREBOARD