Maui Surf Forecast for March 30, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 02:56 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 08:55 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 02:41 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:59 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will persist through the weekend due to a small north-northeast swell moving through. Guidance shows this source slowly fading tomorrow through Monday, with a north and west swell arriving around Tuesday. The north swell may linger into the second half of next week. In the long range outlook, a large north swell is possible towards the end of next week depending on the track and intensity of the current low to the northwest, stay tuned.

Surf along south facing shores will remain up tonight, with a return to seasonable levels Sunday into early next week as a small south swell moves through.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.