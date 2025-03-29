Maui unemployment holds steady at 3.4% in February

The unemployment rate figures for Hawai‘i and the US. (Graph Courtesy: DBEDT)

Hawai‘i’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3% in February, the same as the previous seven consecutive months, according to a recent report by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Maui County’s unemployment rate for February was 3.4%, the same as last month but down from 5.4% in February 2024.

The state counted 664,500 people employed and 20,300 unemployed in February, totaling a seasonally adjusted labor force of 684,800. Nationally, unemployment ticked up to 4.1%, up from 4% in January.

Unadjusted for seasonal trends, Hawai‘i’s unemployment rate was 2.8% in February, slightly up from 2.7% the month prior.

US Bureau of Labor Statistics metropolitan area unemployment rates, January 2025, not seasonally adjusted. (Courtesy: BLS)

Year-over-year job growth continues

Nonfarm employment grew by 1,300 jobs from January 2025 to February 2025, led by gains in private education and health services (+700), construction (+600), trade, transportation and utilities (+500) and leisure and hospitality (+200). The health services sector accounted for most of the gains within private education and health services. Other sectors, including information, financial activities and professional and business services, added about 100 jobs each.

Government employment decreased by 800 positions, largely due to fewer seasonal hires in the state Department of Education and University of Hawai‘i system.

Compared to February 2024, total nonfarm jobs statewide increased by 10,100, or 1.6%.

Alternative measures show underemployment impact

In 2024, Hawai‘i’s broader measure of labor underutilization (U-6) averaged 6.4%, compared to 7.5% nationally. This figure includes unemployed persons, discouraged workers and part-time workers seeking full-time employment.