MEO Kahi Kamaliʻi Infant Toddler Center has openings
Maui Economic Opportunity’s Kahi Kamaliʻi Infant Toddler Center currently has limited availability for children ages 12 months to 2 years.
Children will need to transition out of the center upon their third birthday due to state Department of Human Services licensing requirements. Children of working parents have priority for placement.
Monthly tuition for the center is $1,558 a month with financial assistance available for families based on household income.
The center is located in the J. Walter Cameron Center complex in Wailuku, next to the MEO Family Center. The center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
For more information, contact the MEO Early Childhood Services office at 808-249-2988.