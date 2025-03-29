Parents invited to join ʻOhana Leadership Council to advocate for Hawaiʻi families

‘Ohana Leadership Council. (Courtesy: HCAN Speaks!)

When Noelle Zimdahl’s newborn daughter wasn’t gaining weight, she turned to medical professionals for answers. But instead of solutions, Zimdahl faced accusations of causing her child’s health problems. Her request for a second opinion was denied, and a social worker was called to initiate child protective services.

The incident, which occurred nearly 20 years ago, is still a vivid memory for Zimdahl.

“In those critical moments, the social worker saw me, a terrified young mother who loved her daughter fiercely,” Zimdahl said. “I learned that I had failed my daughter not because I neglected to feed her, but because I neglected myself and the power of being her parent. I never want any other child or parent to feel that powerless.”

Today, Zimdahl is among a growing number of parents working to empower families through HCAN Speaks!, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization advocating for children and families in Hawaiʻi. The group is seeking parents to join its ʻOhana Leadership Council, a network of caregivers who use their lived experiences to advocate for family-focused policies.

Mele Andrade, director of community engagement and training for the Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network and a Maui resident, said the council meets every other month either virtually or in person. Participants accepted into the year-long program receive a $1,000 stipend.

“We are a group dedicated to uplifting other families,” Andrade said. “We are looking for those with a strong passion for change who are willing to share their stories and lived experiences to advance policy priorities, and provide training to help parents tap into their parental power and find their voice.”

The council is accepting applications for new members now through April 30, 2025.

For more information or to apply, contact Krystal Baba, family engagement coordinator for the Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network, at kbaba@hcanspeaks.org.