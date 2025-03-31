Kyle Trudell of Kula gets first place finish in Boys 11-12 HSJGA Kauaʻi Spring Classic

KSC winners. Courtesy photo.

The Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association | First Tee – Hawaiʻi (HSJGA|FTH) conducted the 36 hole Kauaʻi Spring Classic at Wailua Golf Course over the March 29-30 weekend.

A total of 23 junior golfers from across the state teed up in the event, including Kyle Trudell of Kula who took the Boys 11-12 tournament title.

The tournament awards points for HSJGA | FTH Player of the Year and the season race to the coveted HSJGA | FTH Tour Championship in December (an event that is by invitation only to top finishers on the HSJGA|FTH Points List throughout the season).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Our Kauaʻi Spring Classic winners included:

Boys 11-12: Kyle Trudell, Kula

Boys 13-14: Caleb Ito, Lawai

Girls 11-12: Madison Sur, Honolulu

Girls 13-14: Makena Yonemura, Waipahu

The age divisions, par, and approximate yardage were as follows:

Boys 11-12, Par 72, Red Tees (5,852 yards)

Boys 13-14, Par 72, White Tees (6,554 yards)

Girls 11-12, Par 73, Red Tees (5,852 yards)

Girls 13-14, Par 73,Red Tees (5,852 yards)

The HSJGA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that introduces the game of golf and its traditions to the youth of Hawaiʻi. The HSJGA develops life skills through fun, affordable and competitive programs that educate, motivate, and inspire. The association’s goals include providing opportunities that teach responsibility and develop qualities of leadership and integrity, while assisting juniors in becoming productive members of the adult community.