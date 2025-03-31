Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 01, 2025

March 31, 2025, 9:01 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph in the

                            evening, becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 04:29 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 10:38 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 03:23 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 10:00 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:19 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small overlapping north and northwest swells will keep some surf in place along exposed north and west facing shores through midweek. We should see the arrival of new north swell on Tuesday as well as some smaller northwest energy. A moderate north- northwest swell should arrive on Friday and could produce advisory level surf. A more significant north to north-northwest swell appears to arrive late in the week, and will likely produce warning level surf to north and possible west and east facing shores over the weekend. 


Surf along south facing shores will gradually lower through the middle of the week with mainly background energy by the second half of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments