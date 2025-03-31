Maui Surf Forecast for April 01, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 04:29 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 10:38 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 03:23 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 10:00 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:23 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small overlapping north and northwest swells will keep some surf in place along exposed north and west facing shores through midweek. We should see the arrival of new north swell on Tuesday as well as some smaller northwest energy. A moderate north- northwest swell should arrive on Friday and could produce advisory level surf. A more significant north to north-northwest swell appears to arrive late in the week, and will likely produce warning level surf to north and possible west and east facing shores over the weekend.

Surf along south facing shores will gradually lower through the middle of the week with mainly background energy by the second half of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.