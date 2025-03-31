Schatz leads bipartisan resolution recognizing significant contributions of Native women, including 6 Native Hawaiians

Edith Kanakaʻole. PC: University of Hawaiʻi.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), led a bipartisan group of 34 senators in passing a resolution to recognize the heritage, culture, and contributions of American Indian, Native Hawaiian, and Alaska Native women in the United States.

“Native Hawaiian women have made incredible contributions to our communities and country, and it’s critical that we recognize their impacts on American history,” said Schatz, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. “The Hawaiian women we commemorate in this resolution are among many more who deserve our recognition and gratitude year-round.”

Specific Native Hawaiian women spotlighted in the resolution included:

Queen Ka‘ahumanu – The first woman to serve as regent of the Kingdom of Hawai‘i.

– The first woman to serve as regent of the Kingdom of Hawai‘i. Isabella Kauakea Yau Yung Aiona Abbott – Known as the First Lady of Limu, the first Hawaiian woman to receive a doctorate in science and credited with discovering 200 algae species.

– Known as the First Lady of Limu, the first Hawaiian woman to receive a doctorate in science and credited with discovering 200 algae species. Mary Kawena Pukui – Hawaiian linguist widely considered the most noted translator of the 20th century.

– Hawaiian linguist widely considered the most noted translator of the 20th century. Edith Kenao Kanaka‘ole – Hawaiian language and cultural practitioner who founded her own hula hālau and helped develop some of the first Hawaiian language and culture courses for public schools and colleges.

– Hawaiian language and cultural practitioner who founded her own hula hālau and helped develop some of the first Hawaiian language and culture courses for public schools and colleges. Rell Kapolioka‘ehukai Sunn – Legendary surfer ranked as a world champion longboard surfer and co-founder of the Women’s Professional Surfing Association.

– Legendary surfer ranked as a world champion longboard surfer and co-founder of the Women’s Professional Surfing Association. Emma Ka‘ilikapuolono Metcalf Beckley Nakuina – The first female judge in Hawai‘i.

The full text of the resolution can be found here.