MEMA issues reminder that April is Tsunami Awareness Month in Hawaiʻi

The County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is reminding the community that April is Tsunami Awareness Month in Hawai‘i. This month is an opportunity for residents to prepare, protect their properties and safeguard loved ones, particularly in light of the tragic 1946 tsunami disaster.

On April 1, 1946, a powerful earthquake off the Aleutian Islands of Alaska triggered a massive tsunami that reached the Hawaiian Islands in just 4.5 hours. The event claimed 158 lives, injured 163 people and severely impacted infrastructure, destroying 488 buildings and damaging 936 others. Waves from the tsunami reached heights of 33 to 54 feet across the state, resulting in more than $340 million in damages.

“Although tsunamis can occur at any time, it is crucial for everyone to be prepared. There is no ‘tsunami season,’” MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said. “We encourage residents to understand evacuation zones, stay informed and have an emergency plan in place to ensure their safety and the safety of their families.”

To help prepare for potential tsunami events, MEMA encourages everyone to:

Understand tsunami evacuation zones and plan evacuation routes for homes, businesses and schools. The Hawai‘i Evacuation Map on the Tsunami Aware website is a valuable tool for determining if an area is located in a tsunami evacuation zone.

Sign up here for MEMA Alerts to receive real-time weather warnings and emergency notifications.

Watch the Hawai‘i Tsunami Preparedness video on YouTube for more information on how to protect yourself and your family.

If you hear the state’s All-Hazard Siren, it’s important to tune in to local radio, news platforms, TV stations and credible social media pages for emergency updates.

Also, MEMA invites the public to attend the Emergency Preparedness Expo on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. The expo will feature essential resources for disaster preparedness.

For more information on tsunami preparedness, visit Tsunami.gov or MEMA’s webpage at https://www.mauicounty.gov/70/Emergency-Management-Agency.