Maui Surf Forecast for April 02, 2025
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:18 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|North winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:17 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, medium period, west- northwest swell will maintain small surf along north and west facing shores today and Thursday. A moderate north- northwest (330-350) swell is expected to arrive on Friday and could produce advisory level surf. A large to extra large, long period, north to north- north west (340-360) swell is forecast to build this weekend and would likely produce warning level surf along north facing shores with advisory level surf across west and east facing shores. This swell could generate harbor surges along north facing bays and inlets.
Surf along south facing shores will remain low through this weekend with mainly background energy dominating.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com