Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 02, 2025

April 2, 2025, 9:11 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 10:33 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            southeast after midnight. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 06:31 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 11:12 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:17 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium period, west- northwest swell will maintain small surf along north and west facing shores today and Thursday. A moderate north- northwest (330-350) swell is expected to arrive on Friday and could produce advisory level surf. A large to extra large, long period, north to north- north west (340-360) swell is forecast to build this weekend and would likely produce warning level surf along north facing shores with advisory level surf across west and east facing shores. This swell could generate harbor surges along north facing bays and inlets. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain low through this weekend with mainly background energy dominating. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments