Maui Surf Forecast for April 02, 2025

Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 10:33 AM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:31 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds North winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 11:12 AM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium period, west- northwest swell will maintain small surf along north and west facing shores today and Thursday. A moderate north- northwest (330-350) swell is expected to arrive on Friday and could produce advisory level surf. A large to extra large, long period, north to north- north west (340-360) swell is forecast to build this weekend and would likely produce warning level surf along north facing shores with advisory level surf across west and east facing shores. This swell could generate harbor surges along north facing bays and inlets.

Surf along south facing shores will remain low through this weekend with mainly background energy dominating.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.