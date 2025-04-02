Maui Surf Forecast for April 03, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:31 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds North winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 11:12 AM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small west northwest (290-310) swell will gradually fade even as a small north swell (350 degree) gradually builds in. Together, they will maintain small surf along north and west facing shores through Thursday. On Friday, the north (350) swell will continue to build, possibly producing advisory level surf. Then on Saturday, a second large to extra large, long period, north to north north west (330-350) swell is forecast to arrive and produce warning level surf along north facing shores with advisory level surf across west and east facing shores through the weekend Surf along south facing shores will remain low through this weekend with mainly background energy dominating.

Surf along east facing shores will remain low through Thursday, but bump up slightly over the weekend with the return of trade wind flow over and upstream of the Islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.