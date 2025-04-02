Peak pupping season underway for endangered Hawaiian monk seals

Kaimana monk seals (May 1, 2024). PC: DLNR

The number of endangered Hawaiian monk seals born in the main Hawaiian Islands is growing, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Thirty-four pups were born in the main Hawaiian Islands in 2024, and three pups have already been born this year.

After giving birth, monk seal mothers will nurse and take care of their pups for five to seven weeks. During this time, nursing moms can be very protective and may react aggressively to anyone who gets too close, DLNR officials said. When seals are born at highly visible and popular beaches the chances of someone getting hurt increase dramatically, according to department officials.

“Monk seals give birth year-round, but March through August is when we see the majority of these adorable—and endangered—pups make their debut,” said Brian Neilson, administrator of the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR). The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, DAR, NOAA, Hawai‘i Marine Animal Rescue (HMAR), and various city and county agencies work together to protect seals and to bring attention to potential problem locations where seal-human encounters may happen.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Monk seal mothers typically nurse their young for five to seven weeks before heading off on their own. During this short time, it’s vitally important for the pup to get the nourishment it needs to survive. Help these endangered pups by following these best practices:

Give mothers with pups at least 150 feet of space on land and in the water—moms can be protective if they think you’re too close.

Keep dogs leashed any time you’re at the beach (you never know where a seal may be!).

Report all seal sightings to the statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline: 888-256-9840.

Hawaiian monk seals are native to Hawaiʻi and are protected by state and federal laws. To minimize potential disturbances, specific locations of births are not publicized, unless there’s a need to bring attention to a potential problem location where seal-human encounters are more likely to happen.

Neilson added, “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and support during these crucial nursing periods. Let’s admire from afar to keep everyone safe.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If you see temporary fences and signs erected around a mom and her pup, you can safely observe them behind them. In general, please keep at least 150 feet away from mother-pup pairs, especially when they are in the water.



Once weaned, mother seals abruptly leave their pups. The pups then fend for themselves and learn to forage on their own. It is important that pups are not conditioned to human interaction during this time. Human interaction can alter a pup’s natural behavior and result in harmful outcomes for both the pup and local community, officials advise.