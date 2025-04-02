Seabury Hall presents ‘Broadway Bound: A Chorus Concert,’ April 10-11



















Seabury Hall’s Middle and Upper School Choral Ensembles present “Broadway Bound,” a Tony Awards-inspired musical showcase on Thursday, April 10, and Friday, April 11, at 7 p.m. at the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students, and keiki under 4 are free and available at www.seaburyhall.org/arts.

Featuring music from “Hamilton,” “Mary Poppins,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Grease” and more, this high-energy concert promises to transport audiences into the magic of musical theater. The event will showcase large ensemble choral performances, small group numbers and dynamic choreography, all presented in the spirit of Broadway’s biggest night—the Tony Awards.

A special highlight of the evening is a poignant setting of “When I Grow Up” from “Matilda,” staged and directed by Seabury Hall senior Catherine Hampe. This collaborative performance features 60 middle and upper school singers, bringing Hampe’s creativity and storytelling to life in a moving and heartfelt moment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With 112 enthusiastic singers, “Broadway Bound” promises to be an engaging and entertaining experience for audiences of all ages.

The show runs two nights only—Thursday, April 10, and Friday, April 11, at 7:00 p.m. For tickets, visit seaburyhall.org/arts.