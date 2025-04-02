The Shops at Wailea Hosts Fourth Annual Easter Celebration on Saturday, April 19

Easter at The Shops at Wailea. PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea invites guests to celebrate Easter with their popular “Hoppenings at The Shops” on Saturday, April 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Hilton Grand Vacations, this festive event features a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny, complimentary face painting, and a high-energy magic show by Maui’s own Brenton Keith.

Families can snap a picture-perfect selfie with the Easter Bunny and receive a special treat during the meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Middle Valley – Lower Level. During that time, keiki (children) can enjoy complimentary face painting in front of Rip Curl. The festivities conclude with an exciting magic show featuring Brenton Keith and His Bag ‘O Tricks from 1-2 p.m. at the Lower Level Performance Area.

“This beloved tradition has become a highlight for both locals and visitors, and we’re thrilled to bring another unforgettable ‘Hoppenings at The Shops’ to life,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Management of The Festival Companies, the management and leasing company for The Shops at Wailea. “We’re always striving to create memorable experiences that bring ‘ohana together, and with the support of Hilton Grand Vacations, this year’s event promises to be more magical than ever.”

“We adore our Wailea community, so it’s exciting to be able to support and give back to the neighborhood keiki and families,” said Linda Rodrigues, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Hilton Grand Vacations in Hawaii. “This event will create a place where both visitors and locals come together and create lasting memories and we are honored to be a part of this incredible occasion.”

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.