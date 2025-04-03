Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore appoints GM ahead of May 2025 opening

Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore. PC: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/oggmkhx-hampton-suites-maui-north-shore/

Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore, a forthcoming 136-room oceanfront retreat set to debut in May 2025, has appointed Serkan Hizliok as Area General Manager. With nearly two decades of experience in luxury hospitality, Hizliok will lead the team in welcoming guests to this newly built hotel at the former Maui Palms site in Kahului.

“I am thrilled to spearhead the opening of Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore and contribute to this exciting new chapter for the destination,” said Hizliok “We are dedicated to being a respectful partner to the community and are excited to welcome guests from near and far to Maui later this spring, sharing the warmth and spirit of Hawaiian hospitality.”

Hizliok’s hospitality career began after earning his degree in Tourism Hospitality Management from Adnan Menderes University in Turkey. His international experience spans luxury resorts across Europe, including Susesi Deluxe Hotel and Spa, WOW Kremlin Palace, and Gloria Verde Resort in Antalya, Turkey.

Over the years, Hizliok has held key leadership roles at prestigious hospitality brands such as Hilton, Waldorf Astoria, and Destination Residences by Hyatt, including operational management in Boston, Massachusetts, and throughout Hawaiʻi.

His expertise encompasses operations management, food and beverage, and guest experience, including his work at Grand Wailea – A Waldorf Astoria Resort and Destination Residences on Maui.

In addition to his role as area general manager at Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore, Hizliok also oversees operations at another Springboard Hospitality property, Maui Seaside Hotel in Kahului, HI.

For more information about Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore, visit the hotel’s website.