HECO to continue aerial inspections with drones in Upcountry Maui in April

Hawaiian Electric will continue to use unmanned aircraft, or drones, for aerial inspections of its infrastructure in various areas of Upcountry Maui on weekdays throughout the month of April, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. The inspections will take place in parts of Olinda, Piʻiholo, Kula, Kēōkea and ʻUlupalakua.

The inspections are performed at the poles and power lines and no one will request to enter a home or business. There may be instances where the operator may need to enter private property, like a yard, to access a utility pole. In these instances, the operator will make their presence known before accessing the equipment on private property. Electric service will not be impacted.

The Hawaiian Electric Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program is in full compliance with all Federal Aviation Administration rules and has developed safety, training, operating and privacy procedures to make sure the unmanned aircraft are flown with the highest regard for the safety of the public and crews.