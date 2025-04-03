Kīhei Charter School announces 8th Annual Hawaiian Lūʻau Fundraiser

The Kīhei Charter School Surf Team celebrates after having the highest place at a competition in the boys’ division in school history. PC: courtesy

The Kīhei Charter School has announced its 8th Annual Hawaiian Lūʻau benefit fundraiser for the school’s athletic programs. The lūʻau takes place on Saturday, April 5, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the charter school campus located at 650 Līpoa Pkwy., mauka of the Piʻilani Highway.

Tickets are $50 in advance at kiheicharter.org, $60 at the door, and $25 for keiki ages 17 and under. Entertainment includes Kathy Collins as MC, singer/songwriter Anthony Pfuke, hula by Hālau Hula Alapa’i/Mahi Ulu ‘o Lele, and the Kīhei Charter Hawaiian Hālau.

This is a family fun event that supports the charter school athletics program under the overall direction of Ellen Federoff, high school director, in collaboration with Rebecca Venticinque, athletic coordinator, and Ryan Tregilgas, K-8 sports coordinator.

KCS offers 11 MIL sports—fall boys and girls cross country, girls volleyball, winter boys soccer and boys basketball, co-ed paddling, swim and dive, spring co-ed esports, track and field, tennis, surfing and golf.

Students can also participate on athletic teams within their home school district, including –11-man football, 8-man football, girls flag football, girls water polo, boys volleyball, girls and boys wrestling, baseball, and girls soccer. The percentage of the KCS student body that participate in MIL athletics is 26% in the fall, 46% in the winter, and 41% in the spring.