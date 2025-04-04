Flags lowered in honor of former state Rep. Ward

PC: file image.

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff on Friday, April 4, to sunset on Monday, April 7, in recognition of the unwavering service of former Rep. Gene Ward.

The order is in effect at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the state of Hawaiʻi, effective immediately.

“The passing of Gene Ward is a profound loss for Hawai‘i. Gene dedicated his life to public service with passion, integrity and an unwavering commitment to the people he represented,” said Green. “From his service in the Peace Corps and the Vietnam War to his decades in the State House, he brought a global perspective and deep love for Hawaiʻi to everything he did. His leadership in supporting small businesses, strengthening international relations and advocating for local communities has left a lasting impact on our state.”

“Gene was a fighter in every sense—whether championing issues he believed in or overcoming personal challenges with resilience and determination. Jaime and I send our heartfelt aloha to his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. Hawai‘i has lost a dedicated leader, but his legacy will continue to inspire us.”

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) released the following statement:

“Gene Ward was a statesman and a genuinely effective member of the loyal opposition. He never wavered in his Republican values, but more important to him was his attachment to the country, the Constitution, and his district. He was always kind and respectful, and every interaction I ever had with him was totally professional. The people of Hawai‘i Kai and the people of Hawai‘i have lost a very good and decent public servant. May he rest in aloha, and may his memory be a blessing.”

Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura issued the following statement today:

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of our colleague, Rep. Gene Ward. Rep. Ward served the East Honolulu community and the State of Hawaiʻi with unwavering dedication, determination, and spirit. His institutional knowledge, leadership, and flair were appreciated by colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Ward’s contributions leave a lasting impact in the Legislature and throughout our state. We honor his memory and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and community during this time.”