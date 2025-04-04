Maui man cited for alleged drug and drone violations while fishing in South Maui





































A Maui man was arrested for alleged drone and drug violations while fishing from shore in South Maui on Sunday.

An officer from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) was contacted by Maui Police dispatch about an anonymous complaint of someone fishing using an unmanned drone.

The responding officer observed the 37-year-old Kīhei man in possession of what appeared to be marijuana, according to a department news release. The officer also observed drug paraphernalia in open view, on a table attached to the man’s chair, according to the report.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A glass bong, loose marijuana and in a clear glass jar and in plastic packages, and a yellow wax-like substance were taken as evidence. DLNR reports the substances in the packages and containers were field tested, and produced positive results for marijuana, hashish, and marijuana concentrate.

During the investigation the DOCARE officer spotted a drone lying in the sand. The man admitted to using the drone to cast his fishing line, according to department officials. He was cited for prohibited possession or use of an unmanned aerial vehicle on, in, or near marine waters.

The man was also arrested for second degree promotion of a detrimental drug and two charges of fourth degree promotion of a harmful drug. The man was released from custody after posting $600 bail. A hearing is scheduled on May 8 in Wailuku District Court.