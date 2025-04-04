Maui Surf Forecast for April 05, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 9-12 10-15 12-16 20-25 West Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 8-12 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 7-10 10-15

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 10:02 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 02:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A north-northwest (330-340 deg) swell building tonight will be reinforced by a large long period north (340-350 deg) swell Saturday and Sunday. High Surf Advisory conditions are expected along most north facing shores through early Saturday. A much larger pulse of long period north swell will rapidly build Saturday afternoon and peak Saturday night and Sunday. During the peak, surf along north and exposed east facing shores of most islands should reach High Surf Warning levels, while most west facing shores experience advisory level conditions. The north swell will steadily decline on Monday and will fade by the middle of next week.

Small surf will prevail along south facing shores through early Sunday. Small pulses of south swell are possible late Sunday and Monday and again midweek.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.