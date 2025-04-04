Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 05, 2025

April 4, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
9-12
10-15
12-16
20-25 




West Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
8-12 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
7-10
10-15 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 10:02 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 02:18 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A north-northwest (330-340 deg) swell building tonight will be reinforced by a large long period north (340-350 deg) swell Saturday and Sunday. High Surf Advisory conditions are expected along most north facing shores through early Saturday. A much larger pulse of long period north swell will rapidly build Saturday afternoon and peak Saturday night and Sunday. During the peak, surf along north and exposed east facing shores of most islands should reach High Surf Warning levels, while most west facing shores experience advisory level conditions. The north swell will steadily decline on Monday and will fade by the middle of next week. 


Small surf will prevail along south facing shores through early Sunday. Small pulses of south swell are possible late Sunday and Monday and again midweek. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments