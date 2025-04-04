Registration open for fifth year of Ahupuaʻa Stewards Program on Maui

Ahupua‘a Stewards Leadership Program at Haleakalā Ranch. PC: courtesy Hawaiʻi Land Trust

Hawai‘i Land Trust (HILT), Hawaiʻi’s statewide local nonprofit land trust that protects, stewards, and connects people to the lands that sustain Hawaiʻi, is partnering with the University of Hawai‘i Maui College (UHMC) for the fifth year of the Ahupua‘a Stewards Leadership Program. The program is supported by Kamehameha Schools and the Robert F. Orr Charitable Foundation.

Ahupua‘a Stewards is a free program that helps high school students on Maui develop and implement environmental decisions informed by ahupua‘a systems. The summer session runs from June 10-July 17, 2025, with in-person classes at the UHMC Kahului campus and field trips to HILT lands and conservation partner sites on Maui, including the Keālia National Wildlife Refuge, Haleakalā Ranch, East Maui Watershed Partnership and The Nature Conservancy. Students meet Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ahupua‘a Stewards Leadership Program at Keālia PC: courtesy Hawaiʻi Land Trust

Program goals include:

Aloha ʻāina : Fostering Maui Nui sustainability and resilience through ʻāina-based education and indigenous knowledge for future and emerging leaders in conservation and natural resource pathways.

: Fostering Maui Nui sustainability and resilience through ʻāina-based education and indigenous knowledge for future and emerging leaders in conservation and natural resource pathways. Applied learning : Creating opportunities for students to experience a range of hands-on STEM concepts to support career exploration and discovery of their passion and purpose.

: Creating opportunities for students to experience a range of hands-on STEM concepts to support career exploration and discovery of their passion and purpose. Mentorship: Cultivating relationships within the systems through mentoring with conservation leaders.

The program, which is offered with a 100 percent tuition sponsorship and a $1,000 student stipend upon completion, is limited to 20 high school students ages 16-18 years old.

Ahupua‘a Stewards Leadership Program at Waiheʻe PC: courtesy Hawaiʻi Land Trust

Additional information is available at www.hilt.org/ahupuaa-stewards.