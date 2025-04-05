Jamie Elder joins Maui Job Corps as admissions representative

Jamie Elder. (Courtesy: Maui Job Corps)

Maui Job Corps has welcomed Jamie Elder as one of its newest admissions representatives. In her role, she will help connect young people with academic and vocational training opportunities offered through the Maui Job Corps Center.

In 2022, Elder was employed with Flatbread Company at its New Hampshire location. When the opportunity arose, she transferred to Flatbread Company’s Paia store. After the August 2023 Lahaina wildfires, she began exploring a new path focused on community building and outreach, leading her to Job Corps.

Elder said she is eager to form new partnerships in the community and support youth in building skills that lead to long-term careers.