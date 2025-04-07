Executive Office on Early Learning celebrates Week of the Young Child, April 5-11

The Executive Office on Early Learning (EOEL) is pleased to announce its celebration of the Week of the Young Child, April 5-11, 2025. This special week coincides with the National Week of the Young Child celebration organized by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration that focuses public attention on the needs of young children and their families and recognizes the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs. First established by NAEYC in 1971, this week highlights that the early childhood years (birth through age 8) lay the foundation for children’s success in school and later life.

“We’re excited to celebrate Week of the Young Child and shine a spotlight on Hawaiʻi’s youngest keiki and the dedicated and compassionate adults who nurture their development,” said Yuuko Arikawa-Cross, EOEL Director. “Enriched early learning opportunities lay the foundation for lifelong learning, helping children develop the skills they need to succeed in school and in life.”

The Executive Office on Early Learning (EOEL) works to enhance the quality of early learning opportunities for young children across the state. Their mission is to ensure all children in Hawaiʻi, especially those from underserved communities, have access to high-quality early learning opportunities that support their development. EOEL collaborates with families, educators, and community partners to build a strong foundation for the state’s youngest learners.

NAEYC and EOEL invite parents, caregivers, and educators to participate in themed activities in their homes and classrooms:

Music Monday (April 7): Celebrate Music Monday by engaging in activities that highlight how music promotes language development and early literacy skills. Parents can sing songs, play instruments, or create rhythms together with their children. These activities not only strengthen language skills but also boost cognitive development and creativity.

Tasty Tuesday (April 8): On Tasty Tuesday, focus on healthy nutrition and cooking activities that connect math, literacy and science. Parents and children can prepare simple, healthy snacks together, measuring ingredients to practice math skills and discussing the science of food preparation. It’s a fun way to learn about nutrition while fostering important life skills.

Work Together Wednesday (April 9): Work Together Wednesday is all about building projects that develop problem-solving, math and social skills. Parents can work alongside their children on simple construction tasks using blocks, puzzles, or DIY projects. These hands-on activities encourage teamwork, critical thinking and cooperation while reinforcing math and engineering concepts.

Artsy Thursday (April 10): On Artsy Thursday, engage children in creative art experiences that foster critical thinking and fine motor development. Parents can introduce activities like painting, drawing, or crafting, which not only stimulate creativity but also help children practice coordination and attention to detail. It’s a wonderful opportunity for self-expression and imaginative thinking.

Family Friday (April 11): Celebrate Family Friday by honoring families as children’s first and most important teachers. Parents and caregivers can spend the day sharing stories, playing together and reflecting on the special role they play in their children’s development. It’s a great time to acknowledge the power of family involvement in shaping children’s growth and learning

For ideas of child-friendly activities to celebrate each day of Week of the Young Child, visit this resource from NAEYC.