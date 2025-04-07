Senate passes Hirono resolution designating April as ‘National Native Plant Month’

Senator Hirono plants a native ohai tree during a visit to Lyon Arboretum in August 2018.

The US Senate unanimously passed a resolution led by Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), designating April 2025 as “National Native Plant Month.”

The bipartisan resolution was also led by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), and recognizes the importance of native plants to environmental conservation and restoration, as well as in supporting a diversity of wildlife. Companion legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Ed Case (D-HI).

“As home to more than 40% of our country’s endangered and threatened plant species, Hawaiʻi celebrates its unique native biodiversity and understands the importance of these species to our history, culture, and environment, as well as the work that must be done to protect them,” said Hirono, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “I am proud that our bipartisan resolution recognizing April as National Native Plant Month has passed in the Senate and I encourage all Americans to learn more about native plants in their own communities.”

In addition to Sens. Hirono and Hyde-Smith, the resolution is cosponsored by Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

This bill is endorsed by more than 150 organizations across the country including the Center for Plant Conservation, Izaak Walton League of America, National Audubon Society, National Parks Conservation Association, National Wildlife Federation, Native Plant Conservation Campaign, The Garden Club of America, The Herb Society of America, The Nature Conservancy, Wild Ones: Native Plants, Bishop Museum, Kuaaina Ulu Auamo, Laukahi: The Hawaiʻi Plant Conservation Network, National Tropical Botanical Garden, The Garden Club of Honolulu, The Lani-Kailua Outdoor Circle, and The Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi. The full list of endorsing organizations is available here.

The full text of the resolution is available here.