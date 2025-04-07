Volunteers sought in support of nonprofits facing federal funding cutbacks in Hawaiʻi

April is Volunteer Month in the State of Hawai‘i and nonprofit community organizer Kanu Hawaii is encouraging companies and residents to seek out volunteerism opportunities that will strengthen the local network of nonprofits that are maintaining the frontline of Hawaiʻi’s community services. PC: Kanu Hawaiʻi.

Numerous Hawaiʻi nonprofits providing the social service needs for families and individuals statewide are facing staffing and operational challenges as federal funding cutbacks take effect.

April is Volunteer Month in the State of Hawai‘i and nonprofit community organizer Kanu Hawaiʻi is encouraging companies and residents to seek out volunteerism opportunities that will strengthen the local network of nonprofits that are maintaining the frontline of Hawaiʻi’s community services.

Kanu Hawaiʻi’s Impact Partners program offers an online method for companies and residents to embrace the spirit and personal pride of giving back during Volunteer Month by matching their interests with one of the more than 400 local nonprofits participating in the program.

Kanu Hawaiʻi Executive Director Keone Kealoha said there is a broad range of nonprofit programs supporting Hawaiʻi’s overall well-being and residents at risk of being negatively affected by the implementing of funding cutbacks. “A primary goal of Volunteer Month is to make Hawaiʻi a better place to live,” he said.

Kealoha noted there are also volunteer partnership opportunities for improving the environment, including beach clean-ups, caring for park areas, planting of native species, and restoring habitats.

“Our Impact Partners program offers a multitude of opportunities focused on service that allows companies, groups and individuals to choose what type of project they want to support, and when and where they want to make a positive difference for the community,” said Kealoha.