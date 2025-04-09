PUC and Sierra Club virtual session aims to demystify energy regulation and community’s role, Friday

Event flyer. (Courtesy: Upcountry Energy Resilience Project)

The Upcountry Energy Resilience Project will host a virtual event titled “PUC 101: Public Utilities Commission + the Energy Equity Docket” on Friday, April 11 at 9 a.m. HST, to provide a high-level overview of Hawaiʻi’s energy regulator and opportunities for community members to engage and advocate around affordability and more.

“The reality is that most people use electricity every day, but don’t know who the most significant players in the energy landscape are,” said Stacey Alapai, co-founder of the Upcountry Energy Resilience Project. “Most of us know Hawaiian Electric, but are only vaguely aware of agencies like the PUC, the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office and Hawaiʻi Energy, who play major roles in setting energy policy and pricing. Most people don’t know what a ‘docket’ is – and what it means to intervene or comment on one. Our goal is to begin demystifying the acronyms and providing information that the community can use to have a voice in these decisions that impact our shared resources and daily lives.”

Valerie Trujillo, communications specialist at the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission will provide an overview of the Public Utilities Commission’s role as a regulator and will specifically describe the history and current status of the Energy Equity Docket, a proceeding before the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) that focuses on addressing critical issues related to clean energy access, affordability and fairness in Hawai‘i.

Lauren Ballesteros-Watanabe, communications specialist at the Sierra Club, will explain how the public can track and participate in PUC proceedings, including submitting public comments and staying informed.

“Given the importance of this three-member regulatory body to residents—whether related to monthly utility costs or fire mitigation plans—the Upcountry Energy Resilience Project believes that all of Maui’s communities will benefit from understanding how to have a voice in the key decisions that are currently being made,” said Shay Chan Hodges, co-founder of the Upcountry Energy Resilience Project.

The virtual meeting takes place Friday, April 11 at 9 a.m. HST. Join the Zoom directly or register here (optional).

For more information, contact Stacey Alapai at stacey@justactually.com or Shay Chan Hodges at shay.chanhodges@gmail.com.