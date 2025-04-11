New public preschools in Haʻikū and Kīhei mark firsts for respective Maui communities

New public pre-kindergarten classroom at Haʻikū Elementary. PC: Office of the Lieutenant Governor



















Some of Maui’s youngest learners welcomed special visitors this week as Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke visited new public pre-kindergarten classrooms at Haʻikū Elementary and Kīhei Elementary. Luke, who leads the state’s Ready Keiki initiative to expand access to preschool statewide, was joined by Sen. Lynn DeCoite and Rep. Terez Amato.

The new classroom at Haʻikū Elementary marks the first public preschool on Maui’s North Shore. Similarly, Kīhei Elementary’s classroom is the first of its kind on the island’s South Shore.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Rep/ Terez Amato visit the new public pre-kindergarten classroom at Kīhei Elementary. PC: Office of the Lieutenant Governor























“Every child in Hawaiʻi deserves a strong start—no matter their ZIP code,” said Luke. “We’re working to expand access to preschool in every community, especially in places like Maui where families have waited too long for these opportunities. By investing in early learning, we’re also investing in Hawaiʻi’s future and making it easier for local families to stay and thrive right here at home.”

These new classrooms not only support young learners but also help strengthen local communities and give local families a reason to stay and raise their children in Hawaiʻi.

Senator Lynn DeCoite (District 7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe, and Molokini) joined the visit to Haʻikū Elementary. “When we ensure that our keiki are ready for success from an early age, we’re not just preparing them for school—we’re preparing them for life,” said DeCoite. “Expanding preschool access in rural areas like Upcountry, Hāna, and Molokaʻi is essential for building an equitable future for all. A heartfelt mahalo to Lieutenant Governor Luke for her unwavering support and dedication to the well-being of our keiki.”

In the wake of the Lahaina fires, the need for child care and preschool has grown significantly. Kīhei Elementary has welcomed an influx of students across grade levels and continues to meet the evolving needs of the Maui community.

“I am proud that we have this new preschool, a foundation for success in life and a necessity for working parents in South Maui,” said Amato (District 11 – Portions of Mā‘alaea, Kīhei, Keawakapu, Wailea, Mākena, Kanahena, and Keone‘ōio). “Kīhei families are grateful to Lieutenant Governor Luke for her solid support of our keiki and our community.”

The free, public pre-K classrooms are operated by the state’s Executive Office on Early Learning (EOEL), with a total of seven school sites on Maui.

EOEL Public Pre-K Program Campuses on Maui:

Haʻikū Elementary School

Kīhei Elementary School

Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School

Wailuku Elementary School

Hāna High & Elementary School

Kula Elementary School

Pukalani Elementary School

The Executive Office on Early Learning (EOEL) is now accepting applications for the 2025–2026 school year. Children must be 3 or 4 years old on or before July 31 of the school year for which they are applying.

March 3–June 30: Priority enrollment period. Preference is given to children who live in the geographic area of the school.

Priority enrollment period. Preference is given to children who live in the geographic area of the school. July 1–End of school year: Open enrollment.

Applications for EOEL’s public prekindergarten program are available at earlylearning.ehawaii.gov.

For more information on eligibility and applying, contact EOEL at 808-784-5350.