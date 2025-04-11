One year old child dies, struck by vehicle on sidewalk of residential street in Kahului

A one-year-old Makawao boy succumbed to injuries sustained when he was struck by a car that was pulling into a driveway of a home in Kahului on Thursday night. Police say the boy was on the sidewalk fronting a residence on Pōheoheo Place when he was struck by a gray 2016 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old Makawao woman.

The incident occurred at 9:42 p.m. on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

As a result of this collision, the child sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment, where he later died.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The operator of the Nissan was uninjured.

Police say the involvement of speed is not a factor in this collision. The involvement of drugs and alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s eighth traffic fatality of 2025, compared to four at the same time last year.