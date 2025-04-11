Search for overdue fisherman and vessel off Hawaiʻi Island continues

42-year-old Earl Kekuanaoa Hind, of Kona is missing along with his 21-foot fishing boat, the Makalapua Onalani. PC: Hawaiʻi Island Police.

The search continues for an overdue vessel with one person aboard offshore the Island of Hawaiʻi.

Hawaiʻi Island police say 42-year-old Earl Kekuanaoa Hind, of Kona, a local fisherman, was last known to have launched his vessel from the South Point area on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report at 2:17 p.m. Thursday, from Hawaiʻi County Fire Department dispatchers regarding an overdue 23-foot recreational fishing vessel named Makalapua Ona Lani. The vessel has a white hull, blue trim and twin outboard engines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hind was scheduled to return from his fishing trip in the vicinity of South Point Wednesday morning. Hind’s family members confirmed that his truck and trailer are still located at the boat ramp.

Police say Hind and his vessel were last observed on Wednesday, April 9, around 12 p.m., offshore near the Miloliʻi area heading in a northerly direction.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak to aid in the search.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Involved in the search are: Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point; Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126); Hawaiʻi County Fire Department personnel; and the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Police ask anyone with information about Hind’s whereabouts to please contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 and/or Detective Donovan Kohara of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) at 808-960-3118 or via email at Donovan.Kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.



If Hind or his vessel is located at sea, the United States Coast Guard is requesting that anyone with information contact the USCG Command Center, LCDR Raphael Sandowitz at 808-842-2600.