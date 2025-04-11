UH Maui College offers unique opportunity to meet local and national IT employers

Maui News

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College hosts an IT Employers Meet & Greet on April 24. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is partnering with Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi and the Pacific Center for Advanced Technology Training to host an Employer Meet & Greet with a difference.

“This is not a typical ‘career fair’,” said Dr. Debasis Bhattacharya, UHMC Professor of IT and Program Director of Applied Business and Information Technology. “This will be an active session where local students and recent graduates interested in the IT field will meet and speak directly with employers actively seeking to fill IT positions at their companies, all in a casual and friendly environment.”

The event takes place in the Pāʻina Building on the UHMC campus on Thursday, April 24 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The following employers have confirmed attendance:

  • Amentum
  • Network 2000
  • ʻOhana Pacific Health
  • Hawaiʻi Off Grid (Architecture & Engineering)
  • Pacific Millworks
  • Hawaiian Electric

Free parking will be available at UHMC’s main parking lot off Wahinepiʻo Avenue.

Attendees may register here and are encouraged to come ready with questions about launching or advancing their careers in IT and to bring several copies of their resumes. HR Professionals from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Hawaiʻi – Maui Educational Foundation will be present to provide career assistance with resume development and mock interview practice.

“This is an excellent opportunity to connect with both local AND national IT employers, expand your professional network, have your resume reviewed, get career advice, and learn about pathways into IT careers through certifications and degrees,” said Bhattacharya.

Contact Vanessa Rogers at vrogers@cochawaii.org or Juli Patao at jpatao@hawaii.edu with any questions.

