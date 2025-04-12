Volcano Watch — A Focus on the National Volcano Information Service

During a monitoring overflight on April 9, 2025, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field crews observed that the ponded lava in the north vent from April 8 had drained and/or collapsed. The south vent was still active, with fountaining sending lava flows across the floor of Halema‘uma‘u. USGS photo by K. Lynn.

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. Today’s article was written by Thomas-Jon Hoomanawanui, HVO Systems Administrator.

The National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring System (NVEWS) was first authorized by congress in 2019 to be established within the United States Geological Survey (USGS). NVEWS serves as a critical framework for how the USGS monitors volcanic activities across the nation so as to provide timely warnings and protect citizens from potential hazards associated with volcanic eruptions.

Sources/Usage: Public Domain. View Media Details. A USGS IT Specialist presents a visualization of volcanic hazards derived via satellite radar systems. IT systems facilitating the swift and accurate production of such solutions will be vital to the success of NVEWS. USGS image. The background image shows a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Volcanic Flow Map (VFM). This map combines cross-polarized radar amplitude images taken on two different dates, along with interferometric coherence from the time between those dates. This approach enables the detection of volcanic mass flows (such as lava flows) and other tephra-fall deposits regardless of surface or weather conditions. The SAR VFM is created using SAR data from the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG) satellite constellation, covering the period from March 27, 2025, to April 4, 2025. It highlights Kīlauea summit eruption episode 16 (March 31-April 2, 2025) lava flows located on the caldera floor, as well as tephra deposits to the west of the caldera. In the VFM unchanged barren areas are represented in blue/purple, vegetated areas appear in yellow/light green, and new deposits over barren land are shown in either dark or bright green. The CSG data used to create this map were provided by the Italian Space Agency (Agenzia Spaziale Italiana , ASI)

NVEWS, when fully implemented, will operate through an interoperable network of domestic volcano observatories and utilize advanced technological tools. Central to the success of NVEWS will be the National Volcano Information Service (NVIS), which aims to be the backbone for data management and analysis within the system. NVIS will be an indispensable component of NVEWS, integrating cutting-edge information technology (IT) solutions to ensure efficient monitoring, accurate data interpretation, and effective communication of volcanic hazards.

NVIS will be responsible for collecting, aggregating, storing, and distributing vast amounts of volcano monitoring data from across the country, including earthquake activity, ground deformation, gas emissions, and other phenomena associated with volcanic unrest. NVIS aims to not only integrate data generated directly by volcano observatories (e.g., local instrumentation and on-the-ground measurements), but also satellite imagery provided by partner agencies including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

For instance, several NOAA satellites provide critical thermal imaging capabilities important for ash and hot-spot detection, while satellite missions operated by NASA and other parties can provide detailed radar observations of volcanic terrains. These technologies enable continuous monitoring of volcanic activity, even in remote or hard-to-reach locations. The integration of satellite data with future and existing ground-based sensors will ensure that NVIS has a comprehensive view of volcanic conditions.

NVIS IT systems will need to be robust, capable of ingesting and processing large data streams in real-time, which will require sophisticated storage solutions and efficient database management systems. NVIS must employ advanced technologies to potentially utilize petabytes of information (equivalent to about a thousand terabytes or a million gigabytes!), ensuring that historical data is preserved and accessible for analysis. NVIS will leverage scalable cloud-based storage solutions where applicable, given the exponential growth in data generated by increased volcanic monitoring efforts.

The success of NVEWS depends on the ability to distribute timely and accurate information to stakeholders. NVIS will play a key role in ensuring that this happens through user-friendly interfaces and standardized software tools. For example, online platforms, provided via NVIS, will be accessible to academic researchers, government agencies, and even the general public. By providing a common set of information systems and tools, NVIS can enable scientists and decision makers to work together seamlessly, regardless of their physical location. This collaborative environment is crucial for analyzing complex volcanic datasets and developing actionable insights.

One of the most significant contributions of IT to the success of NVIS lies in its ability to support real-time analysis and predictive modeling. NVIS is expected to utilize statistical and machine learning algorithms to enable the processing of data streams, identifying patterns, and forecasting potential volcanic eruptions with increased accuracy. These advanced analytical techniques allow scientists to detect subtle changes in volcanic behavior that might otherwise go unnoticed. The integration of advanced IT solutions into NVEWS will be instrumental in transforming volcano monitoring into a cohesive national endeavor. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as satellite imaging, machine learning, and remote collaboration tools, NVIS improves the likelihood that volcanic threats are detected early and managed effectively.

Ultimately, the success of NVEWS will hinge on its ability to harness technological advancements for the benefit of public safety. Through continuous innovation and collaboration, NVEWS aims to improve upon the already-high-caliber volcano monitoring programs within the USGS in a new era of technology, ensuring that citizens are as protected as they can be from volcanic hazards.

As technology continues to evolve, so too will NVEWS and its reliance on advanced IT solutions. These advancements will ensure that NVIS and NVEWS can fully transform scientific efforts into tangible benefits for society as an indispensable ally in the USGS’ ongoing efforts for a safer nation.

Volcano Activity Updates

Kīlauea has been erupting episodically within the summit caldera since December 23, 2024. Its USGS Volcano Alert level is WATCH.

The summit eruption at Kīlauea volcano that began in Halemaʻumaʻu crater on December 23 continued over the past week. Episode 17 began the evening of April 7 and ended the morning of April 9. During episode 17, the south vent sustained fountain heights of 50-200 feet (15-60 meters) while minor activity occurred briefly at the north vent. Since the end of episode 17, the summit region has showed inflation suggesting another episode is possible. Sulfur dioxide emission rates are elevated in the summit region during active eruption episodes. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Maunaloa is not erupting. Its USGS Volcano Alert Level is at NORMAL.

No earthquakes were reported felt in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week.

HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and Maunaloa.

Visit HVO’s website for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea and Maunaloa updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquake information, and more. Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.