Landscape fire recovery work progresses in Upcountry, Kīhei gulches

Central Maui Soil & Water Conservation District’s April 2025 project updates. Top: Kulanihakoi Gulch; Bottom (l-r): Kaluapulani Gulch and Kailua Gulch projects. (Photos Courtesy: Central Maui Soil & Water Conservation District)

According to a project update last week, more than 20,000 cubic yards of excess sedimentation have been moved, and over 9,200 linear feet of gulches have been cleared of burnt debris and dead or dying trees as part of a major undertaking to address substantial landscape damage caused by the Maui wildfires of 2023, and to protect communities and ecosystems downslope of the burned areas.

Led by the Central Maui Soil & Water Conservation District, in collaboration with numerous property owners and community members, the recovery work encompasses well over 7,000 acres of terrain and is made possible by approximately $15 million in Emergency Watershed Protection funding from the US Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). The federal Emergency Watershed Protection (EWP) program offers vital recovery support for local communities to reduce hazards to life and property caused by major storms, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters.

The Maui EWP project involves three burn areas – Pūlehu, Olinda and Kula – where the disastrous fires left behind thousands of acres of loose and exposed soils and massive quantities of debris – conditions that present a significant risk of heavy soil erosion, flooding and potential damage to downslope infrastructure. EWP project work has been completed in three gulches that had been heavily impacted, with the next group of projects slated to begin in Kula next week.

Hupps-River clearing, February 2025. (PC: Central Maui Soil & Water Conservation District)

To date, the Maui EWP project has successfully completed:

Removal of approximately 20,000 cubic yards of sediment from Kulanihakoi Gulch in North Kīhei as part of the Pūlehu EWP fire recovery effort. Sedimentation in natural waterways reduces their capacity to channel storm water and increases the risk of flooding in the area. Completed January 2025.

Clearing of debris and dead or dying trees along more than 8,000 linear feet in Kaluapulani Gulch as part of the Olinda EWP fire recovery effort. Project completed in December 2024.

Removal and chipping of burnt trees and other debris on Haleakala Ranch land along approximately 1,200 linear feet of Kailua Gulch as part of the Olinda EWP fire recovery work. Project completed in October 2024.

Additional clearing work in Kailua Gulch was completed on Hupp-Rivers’ property in February 2025. Approximately 100 trees that had perished as a result of the 2023 wildfire were at risk of falling into the gulch and moving downstream, posing a risk of severe damage to downstream infrastructure.

“Given the complexity and magnitude of the damage that the fires caused to our landscapes on Maui, it’s been a monumental task for our team and the impacted landowners, but with every project executed and completed, it’s been incredibly worthwhile,” said Darren Strand, chair, Central Maui SWCD. “I can’t even begin to express how much we appreciate NRCS for their funding and technical assistance, as well as the tremendous support and hard work of our staff, our project contractors, landowners and community members like Councilmember Sugimura and other Kula residents who have been very responsive and engaged.”

The Central Maui SWCD is moving forward with its next set of EWP projects in Kula, including:

Debris clearing and tree snagging work in Pūlehu Gulch will begin next week,

Debris clearing and tree snagging in a gulch adjacent to Kula Lodge,

Mulching on various properties belonging to Kula landowners, and

Conversion of a firebreak on Chevalier property to a gravel access road to provide equipment access to Pūlehu Gulch as well as reduce dust, erosion and runoff to facilitate continued firebreak protection.

Other EWP projects are in various stages of execution, including additional gully clearing, fencing, fuel break and firebreak installation, mulching, seeding and removal of another 5,000 cubic yards of sediment from gulches in North Kīhei and on Mahi Pono land where sediment has plugged natural pathways.

All EWP projects are contingent upon landowners providing their written consent to allow project contractors to access their property and carry out the EWP work, and approval by NRCS to ensure project work is completed in accordance with NRCS standards and EWP program requirements. In Kula, The Permaculture Group and Maui Environmental Consulting manage EWP projects and landowner outreach. Any Kula property owner who is included in the EWP program and who has not yet returned their signed agreement is encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

Established in 1948 with the formation of the first SWCD in Olinda-Kula, Hawaiʻi’s SWCDs are comprised of 16 districts across the state that carry out their collective mission to assist, educate and encourage cooperating landowners and managers to adopt conservation practices, protect the islands’ natural soil resources and support good stewardship of Hawaiʻi’s working lands. For more information, visit www.mauicountysoilandwater.org.