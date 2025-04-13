Mālama Kula director to speak on wildfire recovery at Kīhei Rotary meeting, April 15

Kyle Ellison headshot. (Courtesy: Mālama Kula)

Kyle Ellison, executive director of Mālama Kula, will speak at the Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea on April 15 about the group’s ongoing wildfire recovery efforts in Kula and the challenges that remain following the 2023 fire.

The meeting takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Island Health in the Rainbow Mall, 2439 S. Kīhei Rd. #101B. Networking begins at 5 p.m. The event is open to the public; RSVP by emailing rotarymeansbusinessmaui@gmail.com.

Ellison will discuss the nonprofit’s community-led approach to disaster recovery, including services such as green waste disposal bins and smoke and fire detection cameras. He will also highlight the importance of green waste management and its link to public safety.

Since the 2023 Kula fires, Mālama Kula has mobilized more than 3,000 volunteers who have contributed nearly 27,000 hours toward cleanup and recovery. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit was formed in response to the disaster and continues to address ongoing needs in the area.

For more information on upcoming meetings and volunteer opportunities, visit www.rotarymeansbusinessmaui.org.