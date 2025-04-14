HECO hosts emergency prep open houses, April 26 in Upcountry and May 3 in Lahaina

HECO to host emergency preparedness open house events. Hawaiian Electric / IG.

With hurricane and wildfire season coming up, Hawaiian Electric is hosting two emergency preparedness open house events to help prepare residents and their communities.

Each event will feature presentations by Hawaiian Electric, Maui Emergency Management Agency, Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization and the Maui Fire Department along with resource tables representing various community partner agencies who will share vital information on how residents can plan and get ready in the event of an emergency.

Upcountry Maui – Saturday, April 26, 2025

King Kekaulike High School Cafeteria: 121 Kula Hwy., Makawao, HI 96768 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Presentations by Hawaiian Electric, Maui Emergency Management Agency, Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Visit community partner resource tables

King Kekaulike High School Cafeteria: 121 Kula Hwy., Makawao, HI 96768 West Maui – Saturday, May 3, 2025

Lahaina Intermediate School Cafeteria: 871 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina, HI 96761 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Presentations by Hawaiian Electric, Maui Emergency Management Agency, Maui Fire Department, Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Visit community partner resource tables

Lahaina Intermediate School Cafeteria: 871 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina, HI 96761

To keep customers and communities safe, Hawaiian Electric implemented a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program in 2024 as part of its Wildfire Safety Strategy. As part of this program, it is important for residents to have an action plan so residents know what to do when they see a PSPS Alert. As with a hurricane, residents should be prepared to be without electricity for an extended time, possibly days.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Learn more at www.hawaiianelectric.com/psps.