The Realtors Association of Maui released its latest real estate statistics, reflecting a continued slowdown in both single-family home and condominium sales across the island in March 2025. The data, gathered from the organization’s Multiple Listing Service (MLS), shows a notable drop in sales activity compared to the same period last year, with median prices holding steady for single family homes but falling sharply in the condominium sector.

The number of new listings for single-family homes declined by 0.9%, while new condo listings decreased by 15.3% year-over-year. The median days on the market for both property types stood at 135 days, indicating a slower pace of sales.

The median price for a single family home on Maui was $1,295,000 in March of 2025, down 0.3% from the same time a year ago. The median price for a condo was $822,500 in March, down 36.8% from the same time in 2024.

March 2025 home sale stats. PC: Realtors Association of Maui

*Median price means half the prices were above and half below the given price. PC: Realtors Association of Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Maui’s housing market is experiencing a period of adjustment, with both sales and prices reflecting mixed economic trends and buyer hesitancy,” said RAM President Lynette Pendergast. “Despite the challenges, this shift could create new opportunities for buyers who have been waiting for more favorable conditions in Maui’s competitive housing market.”

The public is encouraged to visit https://www.ramaui.com/ to see what’s happening in the Maui County housing market. Consumers have the ability to browse single-family home and condominium listings available for sale on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, and to see a comprehensive list of Open Houses. Searches can be done by geographic location, residential type and/or price range, and https://www.ramaui.com/ provides useful information about buying and selling real estate in Hawaii.