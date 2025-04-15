Four Seasons Resort Maui and Maui United Way to host first Earth Day Expo
In celebration of Earth Day, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and Maui United Way will host the inaugural Earth Day Expo on Tuesday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Four Seasons Resort.
The free, public event aims to unite local organizations, environmental advocates and the public to celebrate and elevate sustainability efforts across the island.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Four Seasons Resort Maui for this Earth Day celebration,” said Jason Economou, president and CEO of Maui United Way. “The Expo provides a meaningful platform for our local organizations to share their work and engage the broader community in building a more sustainable future.”
The expo brings together community groups and advocates working to protect Maui’s natural and cultural resources. Participating organizations include:
- West Maui Green Cycle
- Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project
- Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission (KIRC)
- The Merwin Conservancy
- Pacific Whale Foundation
- Nohona Health, Inc.
- Hawai‘i Nature Center
- Mauna Kahālāwai Watershed Partnership
- Grow Some Good
- Kaiāulu Initiatives
- Marine Institute MOC
“Four Seasons Resort Maui aims to protect and restore Maui’s natural environment while creating meaningful opportunities for our guests and local community to engage in responsible tourism,” said Taylor Fujimoto, sustainability manager at Four Seasons Resort Maui. “The Earth Day Expo brings together local organizations, residents and visitors to celebrate and learn from the environmental efforts shaping the future of Maui.”
Activities and Highlights
- Kipuka Olowalu: Tic-tac-toe game, seed giveaways, keiki coloring and conservation photo display
- Mauna Kahālāwai Watershed Partnership: Watershed-themed Plinko board, native species mask coloring and a talk on role of forests in water protection
- Hawai‘i Nature Center: Animal track matching game and a short educational presentation
- The Merwin Conservancy: Eco-writing workshop inspired by William Merwin’s poetry
Raffle prizes include a $200 gift card to DUO, a spa treatment and a one-night Garden View stay at the resort.
The Earth Day Expo is part of Four Seasons Resort Maui’s broader sustainability efforts. The resort, which received a 2024 Green Business Award, also leads initiatives such as composting, the Keālia Pond Restoration Project and the Bee Wonders Tour, which educates guests on the role of pollinators in island ecosystems.
Maui residents, visitors and families are invited to join in this celebration of community, culture and conservation.