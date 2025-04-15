Four Seasons Resort Maui and Maui United Way to host first Earth Day Expo

View of Wailea Beach from Four Seasons Resort Maui. (Courtesy: Maui United Way)

In celebration of Earth Day, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and Maui United Way will host the inaugural Earth Day Expo on Tuesday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Four Seasons Resort.

The free, public event aims to unite local organizations, environmental advocates and the public to celebrate and elevate sustainability efforts across the island.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Four Seasons Resort Maui for this Earth Day celebration,” said Jason Economou, president and CEO of Maui United Way. “The Expo provides a meaningful platform for our local organizations to share their work and engage the broader community in building a more sustainable future.”

The expo brings together community groups and advocates working to protect Maui’s natural and cultural resources. Participating organizations include:

West Maui Green Cycle

Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project

Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission (KIRC)

The Merwin Conservancy

Pacific Whale Foundation

Nohona Health, Inc.

Hawai‘i Nature Center

Mauna Kahālāwai Watershed Partnership

Grow Some Good

Kaiāulu Initiatives

Marine Institute MOC

“Four Seasons Resort Maui aims to protect and restore Maui’s natural environment while creating meaningful opportunities for our guests and local community to engage in responsible tourism,” said Taylor Fujimoto, sustainability manager at Four Seasons Resort Maui. “The Earth Day Expo brings together local organizations, residents and visitors to celebrate and learn from the environmental efforts shaping the future of Maui.”

Activities and Highlights

Kipuka Olowalu : Tic-tac-toe game, seed giveaways, keiki coloring and conservation photo display

: Tic-tac-toe game, seed giveaways, keiki coloring and conservation photo display Mauna Kahālāwai Watershed Partnership : Watershed-themed Plinko board, native species mask coloring and a talk on role of forests in water protection

: Watershed-themed Plinko board, native species mask coloring and a talk on role of forests in water protection Hawai‘i Nature Center : Animal track matching game and a short educational presentation

: Animal track matching game and a short educational presentation The Merwin Conservancy: Eco-writing workshop inspired by William Merwin’s poetry

Raffle prizes include a $200 gift card to DUO, a spa treatment and a one-night Garden View stay at the resort.

The Earth Day Expo is part of Four Seasons Resort Maui’s broader sustainability efforts. The resort, which received a 2024 Green Business Award, also leads initiatives such as composting, the Keālia Pond Restoration Project and the Bee Wonders Tour, which educates guests on the role of pollinators in island ecosystems.

Maui residents, visitors and families are invited to join in this celebration of community, culture and conservation.