Maui News

Hawaiian Electric to use helicopter in West Maui on April 17

April 16, 2025, 6:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HECO power repairs in Lahaina. PC: Wendy Osher (8.29.23)

Hawaiian Electric will be using a helicopter on Thursday, April 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the West Maui area, for assessment of the company’s electrical infrastructure. Exact times and locations are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

The aerial assessment will take place near Hawaiian Electric’s equipment, including electrical lines, poles and substations, and are necessary to ensure stable and reliable electrical service for the Maui County community.

For questions about this work, please contact Hawaiian Electric’s customer call center at 808-871-9777.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments