Hawaiian Electric to use helicopter in West Maui on April 17

HECO power repairs in Lahaina. PC: Wendy Osher (8.29.23)

Hawaiian Electric will be using a helicopter on Thursday, April 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the West Maui area, for assessment of the company’s electrical infrastructure. Exact times and locations are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

The aerial assessment will take place near Hawaiian Electric’s equipment, including electrical lines, poles and substations, and are necessary to ensure stable and reliable electrical service for the Maui County community.

For questions about this work, please contact Hawaiian Electric’s customer call center at 808-871-9777.