Introducing Primal Pantry Vending Co. – Maui’s first ancestral-inspired healthy vending service

Graphic Courtesy of Primal Pantry Vending Co.

Primal Pantry Vending Co. has announced its official launch on Maui, offering a new take on vending machines with a focus on healthy, minimally processed snacks. The company’s first machine is now operating at The Block, a gym in Lahaina, with more locations expected soon across the island.

Unlike traditional machines filled with processed snacks, Primal Pantry Vending delivers clean, minimally processed, healthy options inspired by “the eating habits of our ancestors.”

“We wanted to create something we wished existed,” said its co-founder, Ric Rodriguez. “Finding truly clean snacks on the go is almost impossible—so we decided to build it ourselves, starting right here on Maui.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Founded by local residents with a passion for health and wellness, Primal Pantry Vending is on a mission to make real, nutrient-dense foods more accessible in everyday places — from gyms and offices to schools and wellness hubs.

Primal Pantry machines are stocked with items such as grass-fed protein snacks, dried fruits, plantain chips, paleo treats and other options free of artificial ingredients and refined sugars.

“People can get up to 25% of their daily calories from snacks. Our goal is to fuel the community with snacks that actually support health,” said Primal Pantry co-owner Yehia Refaat.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to its founders, Primal Pantry Vending machines are:

100% junk-free

Stocked with whole-food-based, minimally processed snacks

Sourced with a focus on health, sustainability and ancestral nutrition

Designed for schools, gyms, resorts, hostels and small businesses

The machines are equipped with cashless payment options, including mobile pay. The company performs regular restocking, cleaning and machine maintenance.

To learn more, visit www.primalpantryvending.com or email support@primalpantryvending.com.