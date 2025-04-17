Grand Wailea offers Easter and Mother’s Day brunches, spa retreats

Grand Wailea resort photo. PC: Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort on Maui, is offering seasonal experiences this spring in celebration of Easter and Mother’s Day, including curated brunch menus and spa packages.

Guests can enjoy multi-course brunch buffets in the resort’s Haleakalā Gardens, featuring locally sourced ingredients and chef-inspired dishes. Easter Brunch, set for Sunday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include selections such as ahi poke, lilikoi shrimp ceviche, Kauaʻi prawns, a raw seafood bar, carving station and dessert offerings like poi mochi donuts and lychee panna cotta. The cost is $175 for adults and $65 for children.

Mother’s Day Brunch, taking place Sunday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature an expansive menu that includes chocolate hazelnut French toast, crispy pork belly Benedict, dim sum, loco moco with Maui onion gravy, Kona lobster mac and cheese, beet-cured smoked salmon and desserts like lilikoi meringue tarts and pineapple rum cake flambé. Pricing is the same as Easter Brunch.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition, the resort’s Kilolani Spa is offering two Mother’s Day retreats. One is a single-day experience with a 90-minute massage or facial, signature hair or nail services, lunch at Olivine with ocean views and prosecco, priced at $762. The second option is a Mother’s Day Weekend Retreat package that includes a 3-night stay at the resort, multiple spa treatments, lunch at Olivine and a professional photo session.

Reservations are required. For more information, visit Grand Wailea’s official website or call the resort directly.