Satellite imagery (5:15 p.m., April 17, 2025) PC: NOAA/NWS

Maui Flood Advisory until 8 p.m.

Update: 4:51 p.m., April 17, 2025

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory, in effect for the island of Maui until 8 p.m.

At 4:50 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over the leeward slopes of Haleakalā. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kula, Pukalani, Makawao, Hāliʻimaile, Kēōkea, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Huelo, Pāʻia, Paʻuwela, Keʻanae, ʻUlupalakua, Mākena, Haleakalā National Park, Kailua, Wailua and Hoʻokipa Beach Park.

As a precaution, the public is asked to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 8 p.m. if flooding persists.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The National Weather Service forecasts that mostly light winds will hold in place over the next few days, with showers favoring coastal areas at night and the island’s interiors during the afternoon and evening hours. A new storm system could bring another chance for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to the islands Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the NWS.

