Maui Surf Forecast for April 18, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|8-12
|6-8
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Numerous showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:46 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A fresh north northwest swell will quickly build down the island chaing this evening. Recent reports from offshore buoys indicate the swell will come in two to three feet above model guidance. Surf heights along exposed north and west facing shores are now expected to peak just above advisory criteria during the overnight hours. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and also north facing shores of Maui. On Friday, the swell will begin to gradually fade and veer to the north. No further large north or northwest swells are anticipated over the weekend or in the coming week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain below the April average through at least Saturday, then steadily rise to around average by early next week.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with mainly overlapping background south swells moving through. A larger pulse of south-southwest swell may arrive Tuesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com