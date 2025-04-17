Red Cross appoints new community program manager for Maui County

Cheryl Jarrell headshot. (Photo courtesy: American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi)

The American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi has named Cheryl Jarrell as the new Community Disaster Program Manager for Maui County, according to an announcement on April 10.

Jarrell brings more than 11 years of volunteer experience with the Red Cross on both Oʻahu and Maui.

In her new role, Jarrell will lead disaster response operations across Maui County, engaging volunteers and developing them as a ready humanitarian workforce. Her outreach to community partners and leaders will ensure a smooth process in supporting those in need when disaster strikes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I am a longtime resident of Hawaiʻi, with ties to Maui for over 25 years. It is an honor to join the Red Cross and be part of such a dedicated team committed to serving our communities in times of need,” Jarrell said. “I’m passionate about the new opportunities as the CDPM and ensuring we are ready to respond to the community’s needs in the future.”