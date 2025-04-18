Free renter’s rights training offered in South Maui for fire survivors, tenants
A free public training in South Maui aims to help fire survivors and other renters better understand their housing rights.
Maui Housing Hui and SOUL Law Firm will host a Renter’s Rights Training on Monday, April 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pro Arts Playhouse in Kīhei. The event is designed for fire survivors who have relocated and become renters in South Maui, along with all South Maui tenants. Dinner and childcare will be provided.
The training responds to ongoing needs in the community after the August 2023 wildfires displaced many Lahaina residents and forced them into temporary rental situations.
“We’ve had requests from fire survivors who are now renters and need education about their rights,” said Jordan Hocker, community education and outreach coordinator with Maui Housing Hui. “This training is about empowerment and support—ensuring people know they have protections and a place to turn for help.”
The session will cover:
- Hawaiʻi landlord-tenant code basics
- Assistance animals vs pets
- Lease agreements and security deposit rules
- Eviction procedures and Act 202
- Where to find legal and housing support services
Housing advocates will be available to answer questions and connect attendees with additional resources.
For more information, contact mauihousinghui@gmail.com or (808) 495-1700.