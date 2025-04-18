Radar hi-res. (1:39 p.m., Friday, April 18, 2025) PC: NOAA/NWS

Maui Flash Flood Warning until 4:30 p.m.

Update: 1:18 p.m., April 18, 2025

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 4:30 p.m. At 1:18 p.m., emergency management reported heavy rain over the slopes and summit of Haleakalā. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Kahului, Kīhei, Kula, Kēōkea, Pukalani, Makawao, Hāliʻimaile, Keʻanae, Huelo, Kīpahulu, Kaupō, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Nāhiku, ʻUlupalakua, Wailea, Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Mākena, Puʻunēnē and Māʻalaea.

The public is asked to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 4:30 p.m. if flooding persists.