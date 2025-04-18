Travelers advised to plan ahead for busy Easter and Merrie Monarch Festival

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation reminds travelers to give themselves extra time at airports statewide during Easter weekend and the 62nd annual Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo, which starts Easter Sunday, April 20, and culminates on Saturday, April 26. The week-long cultural festival is expected to draw thousands of participants and enthusiasts to Hawai‘i Island, which could mean increased crowds and limited parking at Hawai‘i’s five busiest airports.

At the Hilo International Airport, HDOT has been working with the Transportation Security Administration in anticipation of the increased volume of travelers for Merrie Monarch.

Technicians will be on standby in the event of any technical problems with screening equipment, additional staffing will be on hand for passenger screening and canine units will be brought in as needed for baggage screening.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HDOT offers the following tips for air travelers during this period, whether heading to Hilo or other destinations:

Plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to your scheduled flight departure to allow sufficient time to park, check in and get through security.

Check with your airline on the status of your flight, including any delays, gate assignments and baggage claim area if you are picking up arriving passengers.

Consider catching a ride to the airport, as parking stalls fill up quickly during holidays and special events. If using airport public parking garages, travelers are advised to arrive early and allow for additional walking time to the ticket lobbies, as some lots are farther from the main terminal than others. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour period is $24 for all five of Hawai‘i’s busiest airports.