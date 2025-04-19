Grassroot Institute hosts legislative wrap-up luncheon in Wailuku, May 16

The 2025 Hawaiʻi Legislature hasn’t adjourned quite yet, but it’s time to register for the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii’s annual legislative wrap-up seminars, which this year will be offered statewide. (Flyer courtesy of Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi)

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaiʻi is inviting the public to its annual legislative wrap-up luncheons, offering a county-by-county breakdown of how state lawmakers handled key issues during the 2025 legislative session.

The events will take place in mid-May on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui. Topics include housing reform, proposed tax changes, the state budget, healthcare legislation, government transparency and efforts to rebuild Lahaina.

Panelists will include Grassroot’s Director of Strategic Campaigns Ted Kefalas and Policy Director Malia Blom Hill. Grassroot Institute President Keliʻi Akina will moderate on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Maui. Finance Director Sean Mitsui will moderate on Hawaiʻi Island.

“This year we are especially excited that for the first time, our talented staff will connect in person with Grassroot ‘ohana all across the state,” Akina said.

Event schedule (register at the links below):

Kauaʻi (Register here) : Tuesday, May 13, Duke’s Kauaʻi in Līhue, 3610 Rice St., noon to 1 p.m. (doors open at 11:30 a.m.). $10 admission includes lunch and parking.

Tuesday, May 13, Duke’s Kauaʻi in Līhue, 3610 Rice St., noon to 1 p.m. (doors open at 11:30 a.m.). $10 admission includes lunch and parking. Oʻahu (Register here) : Wednesday, May 14, downtown Honolulu (location shared upon registration), noon to 1 p.m. (doors open at 11:30 a.m.). $30 admission includes lunch and parking.

Wednesday, May 14, downtown Honolulu (location shared upon registration), noon to 1 p.m. (doors open at 11:30 a.m.). $30 admission includes lunch and parking. Hawaiʻi Island (Register here) : Thursday, May 15, The Venue in Hilo, 811 Laukapu St., #4, noon to 1 p.m. (doors open at 11:30 a.m.). $10 admission includes lunch.

Thursday, May 15, The Venue in Hilo, 811 Laukapu St., #4, noon to 1 p.m. (doors open at 11:30 a.m.). $10 admission includes lunch. Maui (Register here): Friday, May 16, J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku, 95 Mahalani St., 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (doors open at 1 p.m.). $10 admission includes light lunch and parking.

Each event will include a Q&A session.

For more information, contact Sean Mitsui at 808-864-1776 or email info@grassrootinstitute.org.